Non-Ideal Ionic Strength

So here for this example we're gonna rely on the interpolation method in order to figure out what the activity coefficient of barium ion is. When the ionic strength is 0.75. So remember interpolation is unknown activity coefficient interval divided by the change and activity coefficient equals the known ionic strength interval divided by the change in the ionic strength. So how exactly do we set this up? Well, first of all here are our ionic strengths, these five values here. And if we look we're gonna say that this number of .075, where exactly does it fall in terms of these ionic strengths? Well it falls in between these two particular ionic strengths, that's where .075 resides. Now that we know that will set up basically two tables on this table here we'll talk about the different activity coefficients involved. We'll start out with um the largest activity coefficient um proportionately really doesn't matter. But we'll start with the um the largest activity coefficient which is this .465. Now we know that there's an activity coefficient in here. Between these two numbers, we just don't know what it is. So that's gonna be our x or unknown. And then our smallest activity coefficient is .38 On this side here we have our ionic strengths associated with this activity coefficient of .465. Is this ionic strength here and then associated with this unknown activity coefficient is this ionic strength given to us. And then finally this activity coefficient was associated with this number now that we have that we're going to set up our unknown activity coefficient interval. So that is the smallest activity coefficient minus X divided by the change in my activity coefficient, which is smallest minus the largest here. So that's what we got on this side. On the other side, we do the same exact thing. We're gonna have this value here first minus this one and then this bottom value here minus this one. So we're repeating the same basic setup now for this breakdown, we have all the values we want here So we can break that down to one no and here we have numbers here so we can break that down to one number. So simplifying this, we're gonna have .38 -1 Divided by negative .085 equals .5. So we have that there. Now we're gonna have to isolate X. So we're gonna multiply both sides now by negative .085. So that's gonna give me a 0.38 minus X equals multiply these two numbers together gives me negative 20.4 to 5. Subtract .38 from both sides. So negative x equals negative .4225. Drop the negative sign. So X. Which is my unknown activity coefficient is .4225 which is a reasonable value because it's in between these known activity coefficients. So that's how we approach interpolation. When we don't have the use of the extended Debbie Hucles equation, we can rely on interpretation in order to figure out what are unknown activity coefficient is for any desired ion. Now that you've seen how to basically set this up and following the steps, attempt to do the practice question left here on the bottom. Don't worry, just come back and see how I approach that same question. So, good luck, guys.

