Activity Coefficient Table Calculations 1

So here we have to find the activity coefficient for zirconium for ion. So what we're gonna do first is we're gonna convert the mili moller to just moller. So we have five million Mueller. This time we'll say one million moller is 10 to the -3 molar. So that gives me .005 molar. Now I have to break this ion up. It breaks up into zirconium for ion plus four nitrate ions. Here the concentration of the Zirconium four ion is .005 molar. And then this would be four times .005 moller. So the concentrations at the end are 0.5 moller and 0.0 to zero moller. Now that we have that we can calculate the ionic strength. So ionic strength equals half the concentration of the first ion which is .005 moller times its charge squared plus the concentration of the second ion times its charge squared. So when we plug that in that gives me .05 as my ionic strength. Now that we have that look on your activity coefficients table line up the activity, the strength, ionic strength with the activity coefficient for zirconium for ion when you do that, you should get 0.10 as the activity coefficient for zirconium for ion. So that would be our answer for that one. Finally, for this practice, one were asked to determine what the activity coefficient is of the hydrogen ion. So utilize this equation in order to determine what the activity coefficient is. Once you've attempted it. And even if you didn't click on to the next video and see how I approached that same problem, remember what units that we say we're most preferable, preferable for the ionic size for any ion. Keep that in mind when solving for ALPHA within this equation. And remember new here is just ionic strength and Z is the charge of that particular ion. Good luck, guys.

