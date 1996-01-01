Activity Coefficient Table Calculations 1

So here it says find the activity coefficient for the ion specified. So here we're looking for cyanide ion in its activity coefficient. First realize that we want our concentration to be in malaria. T not just millie Mueller. So we're gonna convert our our millie moller into polarity. So we have one million Mueller times for everyone moller it's 1000 millimeter or one million Mueller equals 10 to the negative three Mohler. Doesn't matter which one you use to get the same answer of 10.1 molar. Here we have our rubidium Sinai breaks up into our B plus one & CN -1. It's a 1-1 relationship. So their concentrations equal the concentration of the entire ionic compound. We're gonna figure out what the ionic strength is. So that ionic strength equals half the concentration of my first ion times its charge squared plus the concentration of my second ion times its charge squared. When we do that, we're gonna get a concentration of .001 molar. Actually .001 has the ionic strength. Now we have to review our chart and see where exactly um with cyanide fall in terms of our activity coefficient chart. So we have 0.1 molar. And then we have to find our B. And we see our our BCN cyanide ion. So we see cyanide ion is right here And so they meet up here at .964. So .964 represents the activity coefficient for my cyanide ion. So now that you've seen this move on to example to keep in mind you want your polarity, you want polarity, not millie moller. So first do that. Then determine what the ionic strength is to figure out what the activity coefficient is for the specified ion. Once you do that, click onto the next video and see what I give as the correct answer.

