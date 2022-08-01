So here it says for the following compounds state the saw liability product expression with its activity coefficient. Realize here when we say sigh ability product that's referring to K. S. P. R. C. Liability product constant with K. S. P. We're dealing with an ionic solid and we talk about how it breaks up into its ions here. This would break up into two copper three ions Plus three sulfate ions with K. S. P. We're gonna ignore the reactant because it's a solid. So K SP will just equal products. So to be the concentration of copper three ion Because the coefficient is two, it's gonna be squared but now I also have to take into account its activity coefficient. So this is gonna be multiplied by the activity coefficient. And because the concentration is squared because of the coefficient, this is also squared Times the concentration of sulfate ion coefficient is three. So this is cubed times the activity coefficient also cubed of sulfate ion so that there would represent the Saudi ability product expression which includes the activity coefficients. Now and remember if your activity coefficients deviate from unity which is one, then we're no longer dealing with an ideal solution. And in fact we're dealing with a real world non ideal solution. So now that you've seen that one, just try to do example to come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

