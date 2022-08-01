So in order to express the ionic strength on the concentrations of species, we calculate its activity with the use of an activity coefficient. Now the activity coefficient uses the units of gamma. And remember your ionic strength is just mu here we have A. C equals um in brackets see times gamma C. A. He represents the activity of the compound. C. Represents the concentration and this gamma represents our activity coefficient. Now the activity coefficient is a way of testing missy does our solution behave ideally or not? We're gonna say here if our solution is behaving ideally. So for example if we have let's say we have A plus B. Large B gives us C. If our solution is behaving ideally that would mean that our activity coefficient equals one. So when I did the equilibrium expression for this it would become C. Remember whatever the coefficient is becomes the power to the C divided times A. To the A. Times B to the B. That's if our solution is behaving ideally under ideal conditions, it just means that all the species dissolved within my solution all behave in the same way and have the same level of effect. It ignores differences in size and charge but in actuality they're different sized ions, different size compounds within a solution. Each of them exerts a level of influence, greater or smaller than the next ion or compound. That's when your activity coefficient does not equal one. Okay, so the activity coefficient is just used is just used to see do we have an ideal solution where all the ions are treated the same Or do we have a non ideal solution where they are not treated the same. Now we're gonna say the activity coefficient and ionic strength they can be more closely connected and related to one another with the extended Debbie huckle equation. Now here the equation is log of gamma. So your activity coefficient equals negative 0.51 times Z squared z is just the charge of your ion whether it be negative or positive times the square root of your ionic strength divided by one plus alpha. Here is just the size of the ion. Um Typically it's done in PICO meters but you can use any length really if you want. It's just that PICO meters tends to be the most basic unit used or nanometers. Times again the square root of your ionic strength divided by 305. Now here we're gonna say what is the effect of ionic strength? Ionic charge and ionic size on the activity coefficient? What we're gonna say here as your ionic strength with which is new increases That's gonna cause your activity coefficient to decrease. So there's an inverse relationship between the two. So the greater your ionic strength, the lower your activity coefficient and as the activity of coefficient it preaches approaches one which we call unity Then the ionic strength will approach zero. That's because remember when your activity coefficient is approaching one that means we're acting ideally. And that would mean that all the ions treated the same ionic strength is just looking at all the ions within a solution and if the ionic strength equal zero, that means that there is no way of differentiating the ions from one another, they all have the same level of influence when your ionic strength is different from zero. That means that we have to take into account the different concentrations of each ion, we have to take into account the charges involved, which is why we've been using that formula from earlier. Now, as the size of an ionic charge increases, the more activity coefficient moves away from unity, so the less likely it is going to be uh next to one equal to one. That's because a larger charge has a greater impact and causes the solution to deviate from an ideal ideal presence. Then finally three, the smaller the ionic size of alpha, the greater the effects of the activity coefficient. That makes sense because the smaller ionic size gets the less of an impact and influence they can have in terms of differentiating themselves within a given solution. So just realize that this is really just theoretical, in terms of how ions interact with each other. In reality there is no ideal solutions, ions are different shapes, different charges, therefore they have different influences on one another within a solution. The activity coefficient is just a way of talking about this deviation from the ideal solution where everything is treated the same um even though everything is not the same. So now that we've talked about activity coefficients, let's look at example, one in the next video, where we just simply write out the Saudi ability product expression for the following compound. So guys, this takes into account what we've learned thus far in terms of writing down the activity expression for a compound and relating k S. P to that concept.

