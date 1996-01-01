Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Activity coefficients is factor used in describing the departure from ideal behavior for a reaction mixture.
Activity Coefficient
Activity Coefficient Table
Activity Coefficient Table Calculations 1
Calculate the activity coefficient of H+ using the extended Debye-Huckel equation for a solution comprised of H+ and I –. Given that H+ has a size of 9.00 x 10-10 m and the molar concentration of the solution is 0.075.
log γ = − 0.51 z 2 √µ / 1 + (α √µ / 305)
Non-Ideal Ionic Strength
Find the activity coefficient from the given ionic strength, µ, for the following ion.
F – when µ = 0.0080