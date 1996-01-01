Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium

Activity Coefficients

Activity coefficients is factor used in describing the departure from ideal behavior for a reaction mixture. 

Activity Coefficients

1

concept

Activity Coefficient

2

example

Activity Coefficient

3

example

Activity Coefficient

Activity Coefficient Table

4

example

Activity Coefficient Table

5

example

Activity Coefficient Table Calculations 1

6

example

Activity Coefficient Table Calculations 1

7
Problem

Calculate the activity coefficient of H+ using the extended Debye-Huckel equation for a solution comprised of H+ and I . Given that H+ has a size of 9.00 x 10-10 m and the molar concentration of the solution is 0.075.  

log γ = − 0.51 z 2 µ / 1 + (α µ / 305)

Content

Interpolation: Non-ideal Ionic Strength

8

concept

Non-Ideal Ionic Strength

9

example

Non-Ideal Ionic Strength

10
Problem

Find the activity coefficient from the given ionic strength, µ, for the following ion.

F   when µ = 0.0080

