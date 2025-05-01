Beginning Algebra
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180km180\(\operatorname{\mathrm{km}\)}
300km300\(\operatorname{\mathrm{km}\)}300km
900km900\(\operatorname{\mathrm{km}\)}900km
Master Inverse Variation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
If yy varies directly as xx, and y=18y=18 when x=6x=6, find yy when x=10x=10.
pp varies inversely as qq, and p=18p=18 when q=9q=9. If q=12q=12, what is the value of pp?
The time tt (in hours) required to travel a fixed distance varies inversely as the speed ss (in mi/hrmi/hr). If it takes 66 hours to travel a certain distance at 50mi/hr50 mi/hr, how long will it take to travel the same distance at 75mi/hr75 mi/hr?