Beginning Algebra
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Master Inverse Variation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
If yy varies directly as xx, and y=18y=18 when x=6x=6, find yy when x=10x=10.
The distance dd a car travels varies directly as the time tt. If the car travels 180km180 km in 33 hours, find how far it will travel in 55 hours.
The time tt (in hours) required to travel a fixed distance varies inversely as the speed ss (in mi/hrmi/hr). If it takes 66 hours to travel a certain distance at 50mi/hr50 mi/hr, how long will it take to travel the same distance at 75mi/hr75 mi/hr?