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Multiple Choice
Add or subtract the polynomials.
A
B
7x3+7x2+xy−16
C
7x3+7x2+xy−14
D
7x3+7x2+xy−8x
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two polynomials to be added: \(\left(7x^{3} + xy - 8\right)\) and \(\left(7x^{2} - 8\right)\).
Remove the parentheses and write all terms together: \$7x^{3} + xy - 8 + 7x^{2} - 8$.
Group like terms together. Like terms have the same variables raised to the same powers. Here, group \$7x^{3}\(, \)7x^{2}\(, \)xy\(, and the constants \)-8\( and \)-8$.
Add the coefficients of the like terms: the \$7x^{3}\( and \)7x^{2}\( remain as they are since they have no like terms to combine with, \)xy\( remains alone, and combine the constants \)-8\( and \)-8$ by adding them.
Write the simplified polynomial by combining all the results from the previous step.
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