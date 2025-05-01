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Multiple Choice
Add or subtract the polynomials.
A
B
C
D
6y2−3y−2
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Write down the two polynomials to be added: \((2y^2 - 9y + 5)\) and \((6y + 4y^2 - 7)\).
Remove the parentheses and rewrite the expression as a sum of all terms: \$2y^2 - 9y + 5 + 6y + 4y^2 - 7$.
Group like terms together. Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. Group the \(y^2\) terms, the \(y\) terms, and the constant terms separately: \((2y^2 + 4y^2) + (-9y + 6y) + (5 - 7)\).
Add or subtract the coefficients of the like terms: add \$2y^2\( and \)4y^2\(, add \)-9y\( and \)6y\(, and subtract \)7\( from \)5$.
Write the simplified polynomial by combining the results from the previous step into one expression.
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