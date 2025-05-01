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Multiple Choice
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the complex fraction to understand its structure clearly: \(\frac{y - 1}{\frac{y + 2}{\frac{y - 1}{3(y + 2)}}}\).
Focus on the innermost fraction \(\frac{y - 1}{3(y + 2)}\) and recognize that dividing by a fraction is the same as multiplying by its reciprocal.
Rewrite the middle fraction \(\frac{y + 2}{\frac{y - 1}{3(y + 2)}}\) as \( (y + 2) \times \frac{3(y + 2)}{y - 1} \) by multiplying by the reciprocal of the denominator.
Simplify the expression from step 3 by multiplying the numerators and denominators: \( (y + 2) \times \frac{3(y + 2)}{y - 1} = \frac{3(y + 2)^2}{y - 1} \).
Now rewrite the original expression as \( \frac{y - 1}{\frac{3(y + 2)^2}{y - 1}} \), which is equivalent to \( (y - 1) \times \frac{y - 1}{3(y + 2)^2} \). Then multiply the numerators and denominators and simplify the result.
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