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Multiple Choice
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the division of fractions as multiplication by the reciprocal. The original expression is \(\frac{8x^3}{(2x)^5} \div \frac{4x^4}{16x^2}\). Change this to \(\frac{8x^3}{(2x)^5} \times \frac{16x^2}{4x^4}\).
Simplify the powers and constants inside the fractions. First, expand \((2x)^5\) as \(2^5 \times x^5 = 32x^5\). So the first fraction becomes \(\frac{8x^3}{32x^5}\).
Now multiply the two fractions: \(\frac{8x^3}{32x^5} \times \frac{16x^2}{4x^4}\). Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together: numerator is \(8x^3 \times 16x^2\), denominator is \(32x^5 \times 4x^4\).
Combine the constants and the powers of \(x\) separately. For constants: \(8 \times 16\) in numerator and \(32 \times 4\) in denominator. For \(x\) terms, use the rule \(x^a \times x^b = x^{a+b}\) in numerator and denominator.
Simplify the resulting fraction by dividing constants and subtracting exponents of \(x\) in numerator and denominator using \(\frac{x^m}{x^n} = x^{m-n}\). This will give the quotient in its simplest form.
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