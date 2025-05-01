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Multiple Choice
Simplify the following.
A
B
C
D
835
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the expression \(\left(2\sqrt{5}\right)\left(4\sqrt{7}\right)\) and recognize that you can multiply the coefficients (numbers outside the square roots) together and the radicands (numbers inside the square roots) together separately.
Multiply the coefficients: \(2 \times 4 = 8\).
Multiply the radicands inside the square roots: \(\sqrt{5} \times \sqrt{7} = \sqrt{5 \times 7} = \sqrt{35}\).
Combine the results from the previous steps to write the product as \(8\sqrt{35}\).
Since \(\sqrt{35}\) cannot be simplified further (35 has no perfect square factors other than 1), the expression is simplified as \(8\sqrt{35}\).
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