What is the ratio of [conjugate base] to [conjugate acid] for each of Histidine's three ionizable groups at pH 7?

A) Amino group ratio: ________________

B) Carboxyl group ratio: ________________

C) R-group ratio: ________________

D) Use the ratios above to determine the average net charge of the ionizable groups & the entire His molecule.

1. Net charge of Amino groups: ____________

2. Net charge of Carboxyl groups: ____________

3. Net charge of R-groups: ____________

4. Net charge of His: ____________ (Hint: sum previous 3 charges).