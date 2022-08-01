Amino Acids and the Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

in this video, we're gonna talk about amino acids in the Henderson hostile back equation. So recall that way. Back in our previous lesson videos, we reviewed the Henderson Hasselbach equation from your old chemistry courses. And really, this lesson here on amino acids and Henderson Hustle back is just a necks tension of those older lesson videos and a lot of the principles and concepts that we already covered are just gonna be reviewed and applied directly to amino acids. But if you don't remember much about the Henderson hostile back equation, make sure you go back and re watch those older lesson videos before you continue here. Now. That being said, recall that the Henderson Hasselbeck equation expresses the relationship between the solution pH and the P K A of the Ionized Herbal Group. And typically, the Henderson Hasselbeck equation is used to determine one of two different things. The first is the final pH of a weak acid solution after it reaches equilibrium, and the second is the ratio of the concentration of conjugate based to the concentration of conjugate acid. When we're already provided with the pH. Now moving forward with the practice problems in this topic. It's important to know that the Henderson Hasselbeck equation is applied independently to each of the ionized herbal groups of an amino acid. And the concentration of conjugate base to concentration of conjugate acid ratio can actually be used to calculate the average net charges of ionized able groups. And so down below. What we have is the Henderson Hasselbach equation, which we know is the pH of the solution, which equals to the P K, a oven ionized herbal group, plus the log of the final concentration of kinda get based over the final concentration of conjugate acid. And so moving forward, we're going to cover an example of how to apply the Henderson hostile back specifically to amino acids. And then you guys will be able to get a lot of practice with that. So I'll see you guys in those videos

