Which of the following correctly ranks the steps of erythrocyte glucose transport by GLUT1?

I. A conformational change exposes glucose to the opposite site of the membrane.

II. Glucose binds to the transporter on one side of the membrane.

III. The GLUT1 transporter reverts back to its initial conformation.

IV. The glucose molecule has a weakened affinity to GLUT1 and dissociates from the transporter.