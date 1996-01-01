Skip to main content
Biochemistry11. Biological Membranes and Transport Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models
Multiple Choice

Which of the following correctly ranks the steps of erythrocyte glucose transport by GLUT1?

I. A conformational change exposes glucose to the opposite site of the membrane.
II. Glucose binds to the transporter on one side of the membrane.
III. The GLUT1 transporter reverts back to its initial conformation.
IV. The glucose molecule has a weakened affinity to GLUT1 and dissociates from the transporter.

