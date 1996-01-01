Select the option below that best fills in the blanks in order of their appearance in the following sentence:
In terms of the effects that the common types of reversible inhibitors can have on an enzyme's kinetic variables such as Km and Vmax, notice that regardless of the type of inhibitor used, the ______ is always either unaltered or ______________, whereas the ______ can either be increased, decreased or remain unchanged depending on the type of inhibitor.
