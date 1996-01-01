Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate
Multiple Choice

Select the option below that best fills in the blanks in order of their appearance in the following sentence:

In terms of the effects that the common types of reversible inhibitors can have on an enzyme's kinetic variables such as Km and Vmax, notice that regardless of the type of inhibitor used, the ______ is always either unaltered or ______________, whereas the ______ can either be increased, decreased or remain unchanged depending on the type of inhibitor.

64
1:26m

Watch next

Master Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:26
Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate
Jason Amores Sumpter
124
05:46
Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate
Jason Amores Sumpter
102
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.