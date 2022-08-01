All right. So now that we've covered the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme in the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa and Alfa Prime, as well as the apparent K. M and the apparent V Max in this video, we're going to talk about the inhibition effects on reaction rate. And so way back in our previous lesson videos, we talked about two different equations that allowed us to calculate the initial reaction velocity or the V, not oven enzyme catalyzed reaction. And those two equations that we talked about work. The McHale is meant in equation and the line Weaver Burke equation. And so, if Alfa and Alfa prime our degree of innovation factors that quantify the effect that an inhibitor has on this initial reaction velocity, then that must mean that these two equations, the McHale is mentioned and the line we were burke equations must include the degree of inhibition factors specifically in the presence of inhibitors. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about how both Alfa and Alfa Prime can be included in the MK ill is meant in and the line with Robert equations, uh, depending on the type of inhibitor. And so I'll see you guys in that video there

Hide transcripts