The turnover number for an enzyme is known to be 5000 min-1. From the following set of data, determine both the K m and the total amount of enzyme E T .

A) What is the K m of the enzyme?

a) 1 mM.

b) 2 mM.

c) 4 mM.

d) 1000 mM.

B) What is the total amount of enzyme?