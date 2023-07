If 10 μg of an enzyme (MW = 50,000 g/mol) is added to a solution containing a [substrate] 100 times greater than the K m , it catalyzes the conversion of 75 μmol of substrate into product in 3 min. What is the enzyme's turnover #?

a) 1.25 x 105 min-1

b) 2.5 x 104 min-1

c) 1.5 x 102 min-1

d) 3.5 x 106 min-1