In the context of Gibbs free energy and cellular energy coupling, how are ATP and ADP related?
Consider a reaction where Keq=1.6 but Q = 3.19. What direction will the reaction proceed?
At equilibrium, the reaction A ⇌ B + C has the following reactant concentrations: [A] = 3 mM, [B] = 4 mM, and [C] = 10 mM. What is the standard free energy change for the reaction & is it endergonic or exergonic?
ΔG˚=141.7 kJ for the following reaction. Calculate ΔG: T=10˚C, [SO 3] = 25mM, [SO2] = 50mM, & [O2] = 75 mM.
2 SO3(g) ⇌ 2 SO2(g) + O2(g)