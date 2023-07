ΔG˚=141.7 kJ for the following reaction. Calculate ΔG: T=10˚C, [SO 3 ] = 25mM, [SO 2 ] = 50mM, & [O 2 ] = 75 mM.

2 SO 3 (g) ⇌ 2 SO 2 (g) + O 2 (g)