Match the following lipid types with the correct description.

A) Fatty acid. _____ 1. Membrane lipids with a glycerol backbone.

B) Triacylglycerol. _____ 2. Phospholipid especially common in nerve cells.

C) Phospholipid. _____ 3. One of the simplest forms of a glycolipid.

D) Sphingosine. _____ 4. Lipids covalently attached to carbohydrate groups.

E) Glycerophospholipid. _____ 5. Chains of hydrogen-bearing carbon atoms with a carboxylic acid.

F) Sphingomyelin. _____ 6. Complex glycolipids with a sialic acid residue.

G) Glycolipid. _____ 7. A complex amino alcohol backbone for membrane lipids.

H) Cerebroside. _____ 8. Major class of membrane lipids.

I) Ganglioside. _____ 9. Long-term storage form of fatty acids.