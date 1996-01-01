Skip to main content
Biochemistry10. LipidsSphingolipid Recap
Match the following lipid types with the correct description.

A) Fatty acid. _____                                     1. Membrane lipids with a glycerol backbone.                   

B) Triacylglycerol. _____                             2. Phospholipid especially common in nerve cells.

C) Phospholipid. _____                               3. One of the simplest forms of a glycolipid.

D) Sphingosine. _____                                4. Lipids covalently attached to carbohydrate groups.

E) Glycerophospholipid. _____                  5. Chains of hydrogen-bearing carbon atoms with a carboxylic acid.

F) Sphingomyelin. _____                            6. Complex glycolipids with a sialic acid residue. 

G) Glycolipid. _____                                    7. A complex amino alcohol backbone for membrane lipids. 

H) Cerebroside. _____                               8. Major class of membrane lipids. 

I) Ganglioside. _____                                  9. Long-term storage form of fatty acids.

