In the dipeptide shown below, which answer choice correctly identifies the location of the peptide bond?\[\text{Glycine} - \ce{NH2-CH2-COOH} + \text{Alanine} - \ce{NH2-CH(CH3)-COOH}\]A segment of the resulting dipeptide is:\[\ce{NH2-CH2-CO-NH-CH(CH3)-COOH}\]Which bond is the peptide bond?