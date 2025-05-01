Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The bond between the alpha carbon of glycine and its amino group ( ext{CH2-NH2}) is not a peptide bond, as it is part of the glycine structure. Similarly, the bond between the carboxyl group of alanine and its alpha carbon ( ext{COOH-CH(CH3)}) and the bond between the methyl group of alanine and its alpha carbon ( ext{CH3-CH}) are structural bonds within alanine and not peptide bonds.