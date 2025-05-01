Multiple Choice
Which type of compound minimizes pH fluctuations in the fluids of living organisms?
A. What volume of 0.1 M acetic acid (pK a = 4.8) is required to make 1 liter of 0.1 M buffer solution at pH = 5.8?
B. What volume of 0.1 M sodium acetate is required to make the same buffer solution?
a. 193 mL
b. 91 mL
c. 909 mL
d. 807 mL
Which of the following compounds would make for the best buffer at pH 8?
MOPS (pKa =7.2) is a weak acid & acts as a buffer. Calculate the ratio of its basic/acidic species at pH = 6.0.