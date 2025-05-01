A. What volume of 0.1 M acetic acid (pK a = 4.8) is required to make 1 liter of 0.1 M buffer solution at pH = 5.8?





B. What volume of 0.1 M sodium acetate is required to make the same buffer solution?

a. 193 mL

b. 91 mL

c. 909 mL

d. 807 mL