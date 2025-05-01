Recognize that the respiratory system regulates CO$_2$ levels in the blood. CO$_2$ combines with water to form carbonic acid (H$_2$CO$_3$), which dissociates into bicarbonate (HCO$_3^-$) and hydrogen ions (H$^+$). This process is reversible and allows the respiratory system to quickly adjust blood pH by altering the rate of CO$_2$ exhalation.