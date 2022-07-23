Bioinformatics includes
a. Using DNA technology to clone genes.
b. Using computer programs to align DNA sequences.
c. Using a person's genomic sequence to inform decisions about medical treatment.
d. Amplifying DNA segments from a species' genome.
In the human sequence, underline any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey.
Homeotic genes
a. Encode transcription factors that control the expression of genes responsible for specific anatomical structures.
b. Are found only in Drosophila and other arthropods.
c. Are the only genes that contain the homeobox domain.
d. Encode proteins that form anatomical structures in the fly.
Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).
Chimpanzee: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Mouse: PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Gorilla: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Human: PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD
Rhesus monkey: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.
a. Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Rhesus monkey
b. Human, Mouse
c. Chimpanzee, Human, Mouse
d. Rhesus monkey, Human, Gorilla
In the sequence for the mouse, circle any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey. Then draw a box around any amino acid that differs from the human sequence.
