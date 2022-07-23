Bioinformatics includes
a. Using DNA technology to clone genes.
b. Using computer programs to align DNA sequences.
c. Using a person's genomic sequence to inform decisions about medical treatment.
d. Amplifying DNA segments from a species' genome.
Homeotic genes
a. Encode transcription factors that control the expression of genes responsible for specific anatomical structures.
b. Are found only in Drosophila and other arthropods.
c. Are the only genes that contain the homeobox domain.
d. Encode proteins that form anatomical structures in the fly.
Two eukaryotic proteins have one domain in common but are otherwise very different. Which of the following processes is most likely to have contributed to this similarity?
a. Gene duplication
b. Alternative splicing
c. Exon shuffling
d. Random point mutations
Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).
Chimpanzee: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Mouse: PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Gorilla: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Human: PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD
Rhesus monkey: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.
a. Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Rhesus monkey
b. Human, Mouse
c. Chimpanzee, Human, Mouse
d. Rhesus monkey, Human, Gorilla