Ch. 21 - Genomes and Their Evolution
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 21 - Genomes and Their EvolutionProblem 1c
Chapter 21, Problem 1c

In the human sequence, underline any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Obtain the amino acid sequences for humans, chimpanzees, gorillas, and rhesus monkeys. These sequences are typically available in genetic databases or scientific literature.
Align the sequences to ensure that each amino acid position corresponds across all species. This can be done using sequence alignment tools or software.
Compare the human amino acid sequence to each of the other three species' sequences (chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey) position by position.
Identify any positions where the human amino acid differs from the corresponding amino acids in the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey sequences.
Underline the differing amino acids in the human sequence to visually highlight the differences.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Sequence

An amino acid sequence is the order of amino acids in a protein, which determines the protein's structure and function. Each amino acid is represented by a specific codon in the genetic code, and differences in sequences can lead to variations in protein function across species.
Comparative Genomics

Comparative genomics involves comparing the genomes of different species to understand evolutionary relationships and functional biology. By examining similarities and differences in amino acid sequences, scientists can infer how closely related different species are and identify evolutionary changes.
Evolutionary Biology

Evolutionary biology studies the processes that have led to the diversity of life on Earth. It explains how genetic variations, such as differences in amino acid sequences, arise and are passed down through generations, leading to adaptations and speciation over time.
