Ch. 21 - Genomes and Their Evolution
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 21 - Genomes and Their EvolutionProblem 2
Chapter 21, Problem 2

Homeotic genes
a. Encode transcription factors that control the expression of genes responsible for specific anatomical structures.
b. Are found only in Drosophila and other arthropods.
c. Are the only genes that contain the homeobox domain.
d. Encode proteins that form anatomical structures in the fly.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that homeotic genes are a group of genes that regulate the development of anatomical structures in various organisms, not just in Drosophila or arthropods.
Recognize that homeotic genes encode transcription factors, which are proteins that help turn specific genes on or off by binding to nearby DNA.
Identify that these transcription factors control the expression of other genes responsible for the development of specific anatomical structures.
Note that homeotic genes are characterized by the presence of a homeobox domain, a DNA sequence that is highly conserved across different species.
Clarify that while homeotic genes encode transcription factors, they do not directly encode proteins that form anatomical structures; instead, they regulate the expression of other genes that do.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homeotic Genes

Homeotic genes are crucial in developmental biology as they encode transcription factors that regulate the expression of other genes, determining the identity and arrangement of anatomical structures during development. These genes are not limited to Drosophila or arthropods but are found across various species, including humans.
Homeobox Domain

The homeobox domain is a conserved DNA sequence found within homeotic genes, encoding a part of the protein that binds to DNA. This domain is essential for the gene's role in controlling the development of body structures, and it is present in many genes beyond just homeotic genes, indicating its widespread importance in gene regulation.
Transcription Factors

Transcription factors are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences, controlling the rate of transcription of genetic information from DNA to messenger RNA. They play a pivotal role in turning genes on or off, thus influencing cell function and development, including the formation of anatomical structures as directed by homeotic genes.
