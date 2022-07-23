Skip to main content
Ch. 55 - Ecosystems and Restoration Ecology
Which of these ecosystems has the lowest net primary production per square meter?
a. A salt marsh
b. An open ocean
c. A coral reef
d. A tropical rain forest

Understand the concept of net primary production (NPP), which is the rate at which plants and other photosynthetic organisms produce organic compounds in an ecosystem minus the rate at which they use some of these compounds for respiration.
Consider the characteristics of each ecosystem: a salt marsh, an open ocean, a coral reef, and a tropical rain forest. Each has different levels of sunlight, nutrient availability, and plant density, which affect their NPP.
Recall that open oceans cover vast areas but have low nutrient availability, which limits the growth of photosynthetic organisms, leading to lower NPP per square meter compared to other ecosystems.
Compare the NPP of open oceans with other ecosystems: salt marshes, coral reefs, and tropical rain forests typically have higher nutrient availability and plant density, resulting in higher NPP per square meter.
Conclude that among the given options, the open ocean is likely to have the lowest net primary production per square meter due to its low nutrient availability and sparse distribution of photosynthetic organisms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Net Primary Production (NPP)

Net Primary Production (NPP) is the rate at which all the plants in an ecosystem produce net useful chemical energy; it is equal to the difference between the energy produced through photosynthesis and the energy used for respiration. NPP is a crucial measure of ecosystem productivity, indicating how much biomass is available for consumption by herbivores and decomposers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Primary Production in Aquatic Ecosystems

Ecosystem Types

Different ecosystems, such as salt marshes, open oceans, coral reefs, and tropical rainforests, vary significantly in their productivity. Factors like sunlight availability, nutrient levels, and water conditions influence their NPP. Open oceans, for instance, have vast areas with low nutrient concentrations, leading to lower NPP compared to nutrient-rich environments like coral reefs or tropical rainforests.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:07
Introduction to Ecosystems

Open Ocean Characteristics

The open ocean is characterized by its vast expanse and low nutrient availability, which limits the growth of phytoplankton, the primary producers. Despite covering a large portion of the Earth's surface, the open ocean has one of the lowest NPP per square meter due to the scarcity of nutrients, making it less productive compared to other ecosystems like coral reefs or tropical rainforests.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:26
Characteristics of Life
