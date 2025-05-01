Genetic diversity in living human populations is highest in Africa and decreases as a function of distance traveled by the human migration that left Africa many millennia ago. Draw a graph to show this trend. (Hint: What is the independent variable? What is the dependent variable? What kind of graph is appropriate for this kind of data? Add a label where you would expect to find a data point for the Yanomamö tribe of the Amazon rain forest in South America. Why is it important to use indigenous people for this study?