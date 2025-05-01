Most species of hominins are known only from Africa. Which species have been found in other parts of the world as well?
a. early Homo—H. habilis and H. ergaster
b. H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis
c. Australopithecus afarensis
Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds?
a. They both inherited this trait from a common ancestor.
b. Birds are more closely related to mammals than to reptiles.
c. Endothermy arose independently in these two lineages.
d. Birds are reptiles and all reptiles are ectothermic.
Compare amniotic eggs to placentas.
Draw a phylogeny of major populations of modern humans that would reject the out-of-Africa hypothesis.
Consider the evolution of protostomes and deuterostomes (this chapter):
Compare adaptations in protostomes and deuterostomes for living on land.
Recall that changes in the expression patterns of tool-kit genes in arthropods such as insects enabled a dramatic diversification of their segmented appendages and bodies.
Design an experiment to test whether this concept applies to vertebrates.
Genetic diversity in living human populations is highest in Africa and decreases as a function of distance traveled by the human migration that left Africa many millennia ago. Draw a graph to show this trend. (Hint: What is the independent variable? What is the dependent variable? What kind of graph is appropriate for this kind of data? Add a label where you would expect to find a data point for the Yanomamö tribe of the Amazon rain forest in South America. Why is it important to use indigenous people for this study?