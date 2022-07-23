The relationship between corals and the photosynthetic protists they harbor is an example of
a. Commensalism.
b. Competition.
c. Consumption.
d. Mutualism
The relationship between corals and the photosynthetic protists they harbor is an example of
a. Commensalism.
b. Competition.
c. Consumption.
d. Mutualism
What is true about inducible defenses? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F They are always present; thus, an individual is always able to defend itself.
T/F They make it impossible for a consumer to launch surprise attacks.
T/F They result from a coevolutionary arms race.
T/F They make efficient use of resources, because they are produced only when needed.
Pioneer species tend to have high ________ and lower survivorship.
Evaluate this statement: Species want to increase their fitness by helping friendly species and hurting enemy species.
What is a disturbance? Consider the role of fire in a forest. Compare the consequences of high-frequency versus low-frequency fire, and high severity versus low severity of fire.
Draw a vertical food chain (part of a food web) showing that sea urchins eat kelp and that sea otters eat sea urchins.
Use this model to (1) show or explain how a trophic cascade works; and (2) offer an explanation for why otters are considered a keystone species.