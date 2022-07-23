Pioneer species tend to have high ________ and lower survivorship.
What is a disturbance? Consider the role of fire in a forest. Compare the consequences of high-frequency versus low-frequency fire, and high severity versus low severity of fire.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Disturbance Ecology
Fire Regimes
Ecological Succession
Cite an example to explain why species interactions are conditional and dynamic.
Evaluate this statement: Species want to increase their fitness by helping friendly species and hurting enemy species.
Draw a vertical food chain (part of a food web) showing that sea urchins eat kelp and that sea otters eat sea urchins.
Use this model to (1) show or explain how a trophic cascade works; and (2) offer an explanation for why otters are considered a keystone species.
In some circumstances, the use of probiotics, which stimulate the rapid growth of bacteria that are mutualistic or commensal with humans, can eliminate the need to use antibiotics, which can wipe out helpful bacteria along with harmful bacteria. The use of probiotics is an example of which process?
a. Succession
b. Competitive exclusion
c. Parasitism
d. Niche differentiation
Suppose that a two-acre lawn on your college's campus is allowed to undergo succession. Describe how species traits, species interactions, and the site's history might affect the community that develops.