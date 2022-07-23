Step 3: Discuss high-frequency versus low-frequency fire: High-frequency fires occur often and can prevent the accumulation of dead vegetation, reducing the intensity of future fires. However, they can also prevent the establishment of certain tree species, leading to a change in the composition of the forest. Low-frequency fires occur less often, allowing for the accumulation of dead vegetation. This can lead to more intense fires when they do occur, which can have a more significant impact on the ecosystem.