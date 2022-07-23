Cite an example to explain why species interactions are conditional and dynamic.
Draw a vertical food chain (part of a food web) showing that sea urchins eat kelp and that sea otters eat sea urchins.
Use this model to (1) show or explain how a trophic cascade works; and (2) offer an explanation for why otters are considered a keystone species.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Trophic Cascade
Keystone Species
Food Chain and Food Web
Evaluate this statement: Species want to increase their fitness by helping friendly species and hurting enemy species.
What is a disturbance? Consider the role of fire in a forest. Compare the consequences of high-frequency versus low-frequency fire, and high severity versus low severity of fire.
In some circumstances, the use of probiotics, which stimulate the rapid growth of bacteria that are mutualistic or commensal with humans, can eliminate the need to use antibiotics, which can wipe out helpful bacteria along with harmful bacteria. The use of probiotics is an example of which process?
a. Succession
b. Competitive exclusion
c. Parasitism
d. Niche differentiation
Suppose that a two-acre lawn on your college's campus is allowed to undergo succession. Describe how species traits, species interactions, and the site's history might affect the community that develops.
Lyme disease is caused by infections of the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (stained blue in the inset, among red blood cells), which is transferred to humans via blood-sucking bites from the tick Ixodes scapularis. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms in the short term and more serious illnesses in the long term if not treated.
Why is Lyme disease on the rise in eastern North America?
In relation to humans, B. burgdorferi is a/an ____________ and the tick is a/an _____________.
a. endoparasite/ectoparasite
b. endoparasite/host
c. parasitoid/host
d. parasite/predator