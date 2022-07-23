Trophic Cascade

A trophic cascade is an ecological phenomenon triggered by the addition or removal of top predators, leading to cascading effects on lower trophic levels. In the given food chain, the presence of sea otters, which prey on sea urchins, helps control the sea urchin population. This, in turn, allows kelp forests to thrive, demonstrating how changes at the top of the food chain can significantly impact the entire ecosystem.