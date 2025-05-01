- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
A group of test scores has a mean of , a median of , and a standard deviation of . Calculate Pearson's coefficient of skewness, and identify the shape of the distribution.
A sample has a mean of , a median of , and a standard deviation of . Calculate Pearson's coefficient of skewness and identify the shape of the distribution.
The box and whisker plot below displays the scores of students on a recent math test. What is the shape of the distribution represented by the plot?
The box and whisker plot below shows the weights of apples in a harvest (in grams). What is the shape of the distribution represented by the plot?
A normal distribution has a mean of and a standard deviation of . Where are the inflection points of this distribution's graph?
A teacher recorded the test scores of students: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Based on the data, what is the shape of the distribution?
The histogram given below shows the number of pets owned by families in a neighborhood. What is the best description of the distribution's shape?
What is the best description of the distribution's shape for the histogram given below?
Two normal curves are drawn on the same graph. Both have a mean of , but Curve has a standard deviation of and Curve has a standard deviation of . Which of the following statements is true?
Determine the area under the standard normal curve as specified. You may use a calculator or statistical software for convenience. Find the combined area to the left of and the right of .
Using the standard normal distribution, find the probability that is between and , or .
Determine the probability that the standard normal variable is between and .
In a study, hemoglobin levels in adult males are normally distributed with a mean of grams per deciliter and a standard deviation of grams per deciliter. What percentage of adult males have a hemoglobin level less than grams per deciliter?
A certain type of flower has a bloom duration that is normally distributed with a mean of days and a standard deviation of days. What percentage of flowers bloom for less than days?
IQ scores are often modeled as being normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Out of randomly selected individuals, about how many would you expect to have an IQ less than ?
The test scores in a statistics class are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly chosen student scored between and ?
The scores on a college entrance exam are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected student scores above ?
In a survey of -year-old students, the mean number of hours spent on homework per week was hours, with a standard deviation of hours. What is the first quartile, or th percentile, value for hours spent on homework?
A standardized math test has scores that are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What score represents the nd percentile?
Could this graph represent a variable with a normal distribution? If so, estimate the mean and standard deviation. If not, explain your reasoning.
Could this graph represent a variable with a normal distribution? If so, estimate the mean and standard deviation. If not, explain your reasoning.
The weights (in kilograms) of a certain breed of adult dogs are normally distributed. The mean weight is with a standard deviation of . What weight corresponds to the th percentile for this breed?
A chemical process is designed to produce a solution with a pH of . The standard deviation of the process is . Use the control chart below to determine whether the given process is in control or out of control.
A standard normal curve is shown. Determine the area of the shaded region.
A standard normal curve is shown below. Determine the area of the shaded region.
The scores on a university entrance exam are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the lowest score a student can achieve and still be in the top of all scores?