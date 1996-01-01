Root Calculator

Find and simplify square roots, cube roots, or any n-th root of a number. This calculator doesn't just give you a decimal — it shows the prime factorization, which factors pull outside the radical and which stay inside, and exactly where the answer sits on a number line.

Background

The n-th root of a number x is the value that, multiplied by itself n times, gives back x. Most roots of whole numbers are irrational — but many can still be written in a simpler exact form (like √72 = 6√2) by grouping the number's prime factors into sets of n and pulling every complete set outside the radical sign.