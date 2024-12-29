3:46 minutes 3:46 minutes Problem 92a Textbook Question Textbook Question Suppose you park your car at a trailhead in a national park and begin a 2-hr hike to a lake at 7 A.M​​. on a Friday morning. On Sunday morning, you leave the lake at 7 A.M. and start the 2-hr hike back to your car. Assume the lake is 3 mi from your car. Let f(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, and let g(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

a. Evaluate f(0), f(2), g(0), and g(2).

