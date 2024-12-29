4:03 minutes 4:03 minutes Problem 63 Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.

f(x)=1+sin x / cos x; limx→π/2^− f(x); lim x→4π/3 f(x)

