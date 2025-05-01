Problem 10.R.25b

25–26. Recursively defined sequences

The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.





b. Determine the limit of each sequence.





25. aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8; a₀ = 80