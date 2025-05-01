Problem 7.1.59
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = (1 − x)³
Problem 7.3.91
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
91. ∫₁^(√2) x·2^(x²) dx
Problem 7.3.35
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln3 to ln2) (e^x) dx
Problem 7.3.29
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
e^(2x)=sin(x+3y)
Problem 7.2.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
56. ∫sec(x)dx/√(ln(sec(x)+tan(x)))
Problem 7.3.3
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2
Problem 7.3.103
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
103. ∫₁⁴ (ln 2 · log₂x / x) dx
Problem 7.5.17
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)
Problem 7.3.9
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(5-7x)
Problem 7.3.113
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫₁^(1/x) (1 / t) dt, x > 0
Problem 7.7.4
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
Problem 7.2.55
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
55. ∫dx/(2√x + 2x)
Problem 7.6.25
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y=arcsec(2s+1)
Problem 7.6.126
126. Show that the sum arctan(x)+arctan(1/x) is constant.
Problem 7.7.29
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y = (1 - t)coth⁻¹(√t)
Problem 7.7.51
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
51. ∫(from ln2 to ln4)coth(x)dx
Problem 7.5.57
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
57. lim (x → 0⁺) x^(-1/ln x)
Problem 7.2.70
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))
Problem 7.3.7
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(-5x)
Problem 7.3.99
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
99. ∫₀³ (√2 + 1)x^(√2) dx
Problem 7.3.109
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
109. ∫ (dx / (x log₁₀x))
Problem 7.3.19
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ln(3te^(-t))
Problem 7.1.9
In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.
f(x) = 1 - x/2, x ≤ 0
x/(x + 2), x > 0
Problem 7.5.9
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
9. lim (t → -3) (t³ - 4t + 15) / (t² - t - 12)
Problem 7.6.115
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
115. dy/dx = 1/√(1 - x²), y(0) = 0
Problem 7.6.19
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
19. lim(x→∞)arccsc(x)
Problem 7.6.73
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
73. ∫(from 0 to ln√3) e^x dx/(1+e^(2x))
Problem 7.6.43
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
Problem 7.7.33
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y = csch⁻¹(1/2)^θ
Problem 7.4.21
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
21. (1/x)(dy/dx) = ye^(x²) + 2√y e^(x²)
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
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