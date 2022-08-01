Transcriptional Operons

So in this video I'm going to talk about the trip to fan repressor and the lack opteron. And so these are two examples of transcription regulation and prokaryotes, but I think it's really important and you're going to read a lot about it in your textbook. Um so I really just want to take a second to just very briefly go over what these are. So when you're reading about it or hear about it in class, you're not confused. So the trip to fan repressor is when the amino acid trip to fan is acts as a major regulator of gene expression. And so tryptophan actually has the ability to bind to operate ions which are kind of in pro carry optics, stretch called stretches of many related genes. So genes that all can do or have a similar function or kind of work in the same pathway are called an opteron. And tryptophan can actually bind to different ah perons and inhibit transcription. And so for instance um how this works is Tryptophan actually binds to directly binds a transcription a lower pressure and activates the repressor and then that activated repressor then binds to regulatory sequences to inhibit the genes involved in tryptophan creation. So um if there's a lot of tryptophan in the environment then tryptophan is going to bind to a repressor that represses the genes responsible for tryptophan creation. Right? Because there's so much tryptophan in the environment, the cell doesn't need to create trip to fan. So it wants to repress those genes. So that's how the tryptophan repressor works. So um like I said it allows gene expression to be controlled by environmental levels of tryptophan. So when high level of tryptophan there's not going this these genes are going to be um repressed. So how this works is you have this tryptophan repressor and you have tryptophan itself. And so when tryptophan is present, it binds to the repressor and that binds to this opera on here which has a bunch of different genes responsible for trip to fan creation. And so because the tryptophan repressor is binding here, it blocks transcription so that the cell doesn't waste that energy making trips even when it's already available. Now the second one you're gonna read about is the lack operation which is a little bit more complicated. But essentially the lack opera is a bunch of genes that control or regulate lactose in E. Coli. And so there can be so like the trip to fan, the response of this activation or repressing is going to depend on the, you know how much lactose is in the environment. So when there's no lactose available, the lac repressor. So something that's going to repress this halts transcription of the lac opera un so no lactose available, it halts the lack opera. Now if there's glucose available. So this is a different type of sugar but glucose can be used to make lactose, what happens is there's this activator protein called the cap protein. Um but it remains inactive, right? Um But there's no direct repression of the lack opteron. So you have the so you is the lack operation is not being inhibited but it's also not being activated. So it's just kind of existing and there might be low levels of transcription but nothing too big. But with lactose is available. The activator cap binds upstream and actively activates the lack opera on. So here we go. So here we have our lack aPA Ron and we have the cap binding site. So this is gonna be the activator site and then there are three conditions here. So let me back out of the way. So we can say that if there is lactose available, what you're going to see is that the cat protein binds this results in strong expression. If there is, if lactose is unavailable then what happens is the cat protein doesn't bind and therefore RNA polymerase doesn't bind. And so these black genes are not expressed but you have this kind of third option here. Whereas if lactose is low but there's this high amount of glucose. So there's you know, just this high amount of glucose. What happens is the cat protein is activated but it doesn't really do anything. So you don't get RNA plum race, it's not really binding here. And so what you get is just very low levels of gene expression of this opera on. So that is how the lack opera on and the trip to Fan Professor work. So hopefully that was clear feel free to re watch these videos if you need to. But now let's turn the page.

