Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about er processing and transport. So this first video is going to focus specifically on two types of er transport. And when we talk about er transport. What we're talking about is how proteins are getting into the E. R. So the first type is co translational import and that's going to be the process of import. We're importing proteins into the er as they're being translated co translational. So how this happens is that an M. RNA is gonna contain what's known as an E. R. Signal sequence. Now the M. RNA that has that signal sequence is going to just be directed to the er and when it's there it's going to recruit ribosomes and other things that it needs in order to be able to translate and also enter into the er So how it does this is the er signal sequence is recognized by what's known as the srp. So the signal recognition particle and that's gonna bind to the signal sequence. Then that particle recognizes its own receptor. The signal recognition particle receptor that's located on the er and it binds to the srp which remember is bound to the er signal sequence. So you have this complex of three things the M. RNA. With the signal sequence the particle that recognizes that signal sequence and the receptor that recognizes that particle. Then when all three of those are bound together and they're bound to all the right things. They come in contact with the poor and the er called a trans Logan and that is going to bind to all of these things and trans locate that protein into the r. As it's being translated to do that it needs energy of course everything needs energy. So it uses that energy from GTP hydraulic sis. So remember that's going to be turning G. T. P into G. D. P. And then once that protein enters into the er has been translated is now in the er it no longer needs that signal because it's already there. So this protein called a signal peptide days comes in and cleaves off that er signal. So what this looks like is if we have a approaching here it has a signal sequence or er signal sequence. Oh the little delay then it recruits the signal recognition particle. You can see that binds here. This eventually binds the receptor and this results in translocation of the protein across to the er lumen. So that's the first type. Now let's go over the second and that's going to be post translational import. This is going to be the process of importing proteins into the er after or post translation. Now in order for this to happen the protein still has to be unraveled. You can't get this huge folded protein across these little pores. So what happens is that they're the protein here is going to be unraveled into a single string and then um it gets transported across into the er and then once it's here it needs to be re folded. So the protein responsible for that is is called hip. And that helps pull the protein across and it interacts with it and helps it refold once it's across. So now that you have proteins in the er you want to keep them there because they have some kind of function. And so the signal is that does that is called an er retention signal which makes complete sense, retains this protein in the E. R. It's located on the c terminus. Um And it's what keeps proteins there. So those are the two types of ways of getting protein into the er. So with that let's not turn the page.

