mRNA Processing Overview

Hello everyone in this lesson. We are going to talk about RNA processing. Okay so whenever an M. RNA is made or it is transcribed it's not entirely ready to go. It's not just an M R N. A. It's actually called a pre M R N. A. Or an M RNA transcript. And pre M R N. A. S don't have the same characteristics as mature M. RNA. In fact we actually have to do different things to the pre M. R. N. A. To make it into a mature M. R. N. A. And this processing occurs in the nucleus of the cell and it is required before the pre M. R. N. A. Or the mature M. RNA can even leave the nucleus. So we know the transcription happens in the nucleus because that's where the D. N. A. Is. But processing also occurs in the nucleus. And once the whole event all the steps of processing have been finished then the mature M. RNA is allowed to leave the nucleus because it has all of the characteristics that it needs. So why do we do this? What is the point? Well the processing does distinguish M. RNA from other RNA. So M RNA processing is a unique thing. Also there is T RNA processing which is also unique. There's ribs OMA RNA processing which is also unique. And this is going to give characteristics to these RNA. S. So that they have their own distinguishing characteristics they are recognize. So M RNA processing allows M RNA to be unique and recognized in comparison to other types of RNA. And this process is actually going to occur at the same time as transcription. Usually when we're taught this we're taught that transcription happens. Then RNA processing happens, then translation happens. But actually as the M R N A is being transcribed into pri M RNA, it is at the same time being pro processed to turn into mature M RNA and then it will go on to translation. So what are the different processes that you are going to need to know where they're going to be? Three major things that happen in RNA processing? The five prime cap is going to be added to the five prime end. The poly a tail is going to be added to the three prime end and RNA splicing is going to occur. That is going to be the removal of exons or the removal of in theron's, excuse me, the removal of n tron and the keeping of exons. Now remember M RNA does not have introns but pre M RNA does and it has to be removed. And that is going to be a a process called RNA splicing, which is going to be one of the steps of M RNA processing. So what is this generally going to look like? Well generally you're going to have your M R N. A. So this is your M RNA here and it is going to have no introns is going to be composed of only exons. Okay, and then it is going to have a five prime end and a three prime end. And on the three prime ends you're going to have a poly a tail. And on the five prime end you're going to have this cap And this is going to be your five prime cap. And these things are utilized to distinguish M. R. N. A. S from other types of RNA S. And also protect the M. RNA from degradation because once it enters into the cytoplasm it can be destroyed by other proteins if it doesn't have all of these mechanisms and these characteristics. So let's talk about how this processing actually occurs. So we're going to talk about the c terminal domain of the RNA polymerase number two. Remember RNA polymerase number two is going to be the specific RNA polymerase that actually transcribes M RNA from DNA. And it is going to have this special domain called the C terminal domain which carries proteins that are responsible for RNA processing. And they're going to be utilized in M. RNA processing. So as the RNA preliminary build the pre M RNA transcript to the C terminal domain is interacting with that transcript and processing that transcript. So actually this C terminal domain which is also abbreviated C T. D. The C terminal domain is involved in a lot of things. It's actually involved in the initiation of transcription. It helps that process begin. It's involved in the capping of M. R. N. A. And it's involved in the attachment of the splice zone to the pre M. RNA transcript, remember I said those introns have to be spliced out and those exons have to be glued back together the splices own complex of proteins is going to do that job. So C terminal domain very very very important on the RNA polymerase because it helps with transcription and RNA processing. Okay, so now we're going to talk about some other proteins which their name is gigantic. So usually we just use the abbreviation we have the heterogeneous nuclear rebo nuclear proteins which are simply H. N. R. N. P. S. And they are going to be our protein and RNA complexes. So they're going to be proteins and specialized RNA. That are bound together and they are going to bind to RNA inside of the nucleus. And generally they're going to bind to the RNA in the nucleus while it is being transcribed. And while it is being processed and why would it need to do this? Well remember M RNA is going to be single stranded and which means it can complimentary lei bind with other nucleic acids including itself. So H N. R N. P. S are going to prevent RNA from forming secondary structures and keep it straight because a lot of the time RNA can form structures that kind of look like this where the R. N. A binds to itself. This structure is actually called a hairpin structure which you will learn more about in different biology classes. But if the M. RNA binds like this, it's really hard to translate. You can't really get to it. So we don't generally want M. RNA to bind to itself and form these secondary structures like this hairpin structure because it makes it much more difficult to work with. So the H. N. R. N. P. S. Are going to bind to RNA, make sure it doesn't do that. Also H. N. R. N. P. S are going to be a signal that tells the cell that the M. R. N. A. Is not finished processing. So H N. R N. P. S. Are bound to pre M. R. N. A. To do demonstrate that it has not finished RNA processing yet. This is a signal to tell the cell that this M. RNA transcript should not leave the nucleus yet because the whole process has not finished. So R N. A H. R N. P. S are going to be kind of like red flags. Like hey we're not done yet. Don't ship this out of the nucleus just quite yet. Also remember I told you that introns are going to be removed. They're going to be spliced out which we will talk more about in later lessons. But HN our mps are going to bind to those introns that have been removed from the M. R. N. A. And they're going to do something very, very important. They're going to target this entrance for degradation. This entrance are removed. What happens to them? Do we get rid of them? Yeah, we do. And the way that we know that these particular segments of M R N. A need to be destroyed is because they're bound to H N R N P. S. So these proteins are very important for the whole RNA processing event. Now this drawing down here is going to represent RNA polymerase number two, which is going to be the RNA polymerase that transcribes M. R. N. A. You can actually see the M. RNA right here and this is the pre M. R N A. Because it is being actively built at this time and this is going to be the three prime end that is actively being added to because remember nucleic acids can only be added to on the three prime end and we have the C terminal domain or the card box all tail domain, same thing, see TD, car box tail domain, C terminal domain, car box terminal domain, same thing. Just a whole bunch of different names for the same thing. So you'll see a lot of people just simply abbreviated to C. T. D. Basically, it's one of the ends of the RNA polymerase number two and it's going to be this kind of projection end and it's going to be bound to proteins and it's all also very commonly phosphor related to change its function depending on what the RNA polymerase needs it to do. So it will commonly be phosphor elated and it will also have a lot of proteins attached to it. So that's what these different peas are going to be representing. Phosphate groups and different proteins that are utilized for RNA processing. And remember that this car box cell domain or the CT deep domain are going to be actively processing the pre M R N A. As it is being made. So these things are happening at the same time and the way it's able to happen at the same time is it's attached to the same protein that does the RNA transcription. So these two things are going to happen at the same time. We're going to talk more about these different processes of RNA processing in depth. In our later lessons. Okay, everyone, let's go on to our next topic.

