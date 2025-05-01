Which of the following is a similarity between animal and plant cells?
A
Both perform photosynthesis using chloroplasts.
B
Both contain membrane-bound organelles such as a nucleus.
C
Both lack mitochondria.
D
Both have a rigid cell wall made of cellulose.
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for a similarity between animal and plant cells. Carefully analyze the options provided to identify the correct similarity.
Recall the key features of animal and plant cells: Both are eukaryotic cells, meaning they have membrane-bound organelles such as a nucleus, mitochondria, and endoplasmic reticulum. However, there are also differences, such as the presence of chloroplasts and a rigid cell wall in plant cells.
Evaluate the first option: 'Both perform photosynthesis using chloroplasts.' This is incorrect because only plant cells (and some algae) have chloroplasts for photosynthesis, not animal cells.
Evaluate the second option: 'Both contain membrane-bound organelles such as a nucleus.' This is correct because both animal and plant cells are eukaryotic and share this feature.
Evaluate the remaining options: 'Both lack mitochondria' is incorrect because both animal and plant cells have mitochondria for energy production. 'Both have a rigid cell wall made of cellulose' is also incorrect because only plant cells have a rigid cell wall made of cellulose, while animal cells lack a cell wall.
