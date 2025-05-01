Which of the following features distinguishes eukaryotic cells from prokaryotic cells?
A
Surrounded by a plasma membrane
B
Presence of a membrane-bound nucleus
C
Containment of genetic material
D
Ability to perform cellular respiration
1
Understand the key difference between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells: Eukaryotic cells have a membrane-bound nucleus, while prokaryotic cells do not. This is a defining feature of eukaryotes.
Analyze the first option: 'Surrounded by a plasma membrane.' Both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells have a plasma membrane, so this feature does not distinguish them.
Analyze the second option: 'Presence of a membrane-bound nucleus.' This is a unique feature of eukaryotic cells and is absent in prokaryotic cells, making it a distinguishing characteristic.
Analyze the third option: 'Containment of genetic material.' Both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells contain genetic material (DNA), so this feature is not exclusive to eukaryotic cells.
Analyze the fourth option: 'Ability to perform cellular respiration.' Both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells can perform cellular respiration, though the mechanisms and structures involved may differ. Therefore, this is not a distinguishing feature.
