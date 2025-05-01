What is the most significant difference between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells?
A
Prokaryotic cells contain mitochondria, while eukaryotic cells do not.
B
Eukaryotic cells lack ribosomes, while prokaryotic cells have them.
C
Eukaryotic cells have a membrane-bound nucleus, while prokaryotic cells do not.
D
Prokaryotic cells have linear chromosomes, while eukaryotic cells have circular chromosomes.
Step 1: Understand the key structural differences between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells. Eukaryotic cells are characterized by the presence of a membrane-bound nucleus, while prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and instead have their genetic material freely floating in the cytoplasm.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Option 1 states that prokaryotic cells contain mitochondria, which is incorrect because mitochondria are organelles found only in eukaryotic cells.
Step 3: Evaluate Option 2, which claims that eukaryotic cells lack ribosomes. This is incorrect because both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells have ribosomes, although their structure and size differ slightly.
Step 4: Examine Option 3, which states that eukaryotic cells have a membrane-bound nucleus, while prokaryotic cells do not. This is correct and aligns with the fundamental distinction between these two cell types.
Step 5: Review Option 4, which claims that prokaryotic cells have linear chromosomes and eukaryotic cells have circular chromosomes. This is incorrect because prokaryotic cells typically have circular chromosomes, while eukaryotic cells have linear chromosomes.
