During which phase of the cell cycle are chromosomes (DNA) replicated in preparation for mitosis?
A
Metaphase
B
Prophase
C
G1 phase
D
S phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cell cycle: The cell cycle consists of several phases, including G1, S, G2, and M (mitosis). Each phase has a specific role in cell growth and division.
Recall the purpose of the S phase: The S phase (synthesis phase) is the part of the cell cycle where DNA replication occurs. During this phase, the cell duplicates its chromosomes to ensure that each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic material.
Differentiate between the phases: G1 phase is a period of cell growth and preparation for DNA replication, but no DNA synthesis occurs here. Metaphase and prophase are stages of mitosis, which occur after DNA replication is complete.
Identify the correct phase: Since the question asks about the phase where chromosomes (DNA) are replicated, the correct answer is the S phase.
Conclude: The S phase is critical for ensuring that the cell has two complete sets of DNA before entering mitosis, where the chromosomes are separated into daughter cells.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Entry with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia